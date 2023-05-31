Xavi: Messi's return to Barcelona depends 99 per cent on him

Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona "depends 99 per cent on him", according to Xavi Hernandez.

The 35-year-old is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid worldwide interest.

However, a return to Barca is one of the options being discussed heavily.

Xavi has reiterated his wish to see the Argentine back at the Camp Nou in an interview with TV3 on Tuesday.

"It depends on him [Messi]. If he wants to come to Barca, we will do everything necessary so that he can come. I think the conditions are right. Football-wise I think he could still help us a lot. But it depends on him 99 percent." the Barcelona boss said as quoted by Goal.

Premier League sides along with Inter Miami and Al-Hilal are interested in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Speculation surrounding Messi's future looks set to dominate this summer's transfer window.