Xavi Offered Barcelona Job

Barcelona has reportedly offered Xavi Hernandez coaching their first team after sacking Ronald Koeman late on Wednesday.

Goal confirmed afterwards that the current Al Sadd manager has been approached for the job.

It is claimed that the 42-year-old is tempted to accept the offer.

Barca suffered a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano yesterday making it their third domestic defeat.

This result leaves them ninth in La Liga, having won just four of their opening 10 league matches.

The club announced Koeman's departure in a statement: "FC Barcelona has dismissed Ronald Koeman tonight as coach of the first team.

"Club president Joan Laporta informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad this Thursday at the Ciudad Deportiva.

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the club and wishes him all the best in his professional career."

Xavi is the hot favorite to take over the reigns at Barca, but he will have to break his current contract with Al Sadd first.