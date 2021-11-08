Xavi Officially Unveiled as Barcelona Manager

Xavi Hernandez's presentation as the new head coach of Barcelona took place at Camp Nou earlier on Monday.

The newly-appointed manager saluted around 10,000 supporters and said as quoted by firstpost: “I don’t want to get too emotional so I will just tell you one thing — we are the best club in the world.

"And we will work to the highest standards to have success. We cannot accept defeats or draws, we have to win every game.”

Club officials believe that the former Al Sadd coach will be able to turn things around after a poor start to the current season.

Ronald Koeman was recently sacked and Sergi Barjuan took over afterwards as an interim manager.

However, Barca has chosen Xavi to be their main man for the upcoming period as they hope he will be able to reverse their fortunes.

Cadena Ser revealed that the Spanish coach had a clause in his contract with Al Sadd that allowed him to leave for €1.15 million.