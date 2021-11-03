Xavi Tells Al Sadd He Wants to Take Over at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has urged Al Sadd officials to allow him to leave and take over as Barcelona manager.

The Spanish club's executives traveled to Qatar to meet with their counterparts at Al Sadd over the former Barca star.

The Qatari club released a statement following the meeting with Barcelona's delegation.

"Turki Al-Ali, CEO of Al Sadd Club: We welcome the visit of the administrative delegation from Barcelona, ​​and we appreciate and respect this.

"The club's position is clear from the beginning - we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot have him leave at this sensitive time of the season."

The 41-year-old expressed his desire to go back to the club that witnessed his rise to stardom.

He said as quoted by Goal: "I've been talking to Barca for days, it's done.

"But now it depends on the conversations between clubs, they need to reach an agreement. Barca is coming to talk, we are all eager and excited. We'll see if it ends up being done.

"I really want to go home. I hope it happens. I have a contract and now the clubs have to negotiate. They already know my position."