Xavi Wants to Bring Bounedjah to Barcelona

Published November 23rd, 2021 - 12:02 GMT
Sadd's coach Xavi (L) speaks to Sadd's forward Baghdad Bounedjah (R) during the Amir Cup final football match between Al-Sadd and Al-Rayyan at the Al-Thumama Stadium in the capital Doha on October 22, 2021. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Barcelona are considering a move for Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah that will reunite him with new head coach Xavi Hernandez at Camp Nou.

The 29-year-old played alongside Xavi before being coached by him at the Qatari club.

The Algerian's impressive form in recent years has attracted the interest of Barca and a move for him is on the cards next January, according to Sport.

Bounedjah has 159 goals and 44 assists in 153 appearances at Al Sadd and has a deal that will expire in the summer of 2024.

He is currently valued at €6 million as per Transfermarkt.

Barcelona are facing a financial crisis but Xavi is determined to strengthen the squad by any means possible.

