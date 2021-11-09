  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Xavi Wants to Bring Messi Back to Barcelona in 2023

Xavi Wants to Bring Messi Back to Barcelona in 2023

Published November 9th, 2021 - 07:40 GMT
Xavi Hernandez (R) and Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)
Xavi Hernandez (R) and Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)

Marca has claimed that newly appointed Barcelona head coach Xavi could lure Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi back to the club in 2023.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barca last summer and signed a two-year deal at PSG with the option of an extra year.

Reports coming from Spain believe that Xavi could persuade his ex-team-mate to return to Barcelona.

"Leo" scored three goals in eight games at PSG in all competitions so far this season.

Lionel Messi (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warm up prior the UEFA Champions League first round group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) and RB Leipzig, at The Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. (Photo: AFP)

Tags:lionel MessiXavi HernandezFC BarcelonaPSGParis Saint-Germain

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...