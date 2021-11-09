Xavi Wants to Bring Messi Back to Barcelona in 2023

Marca has claimed that newly appointed Barcelona head coach Xavi could lure Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi back to the club in 2023.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barca last summer and signed a two-year deal at PSG with the option of an extra year.

Reports coming from Spain believe that Xavi could persuade his ex-team-mate to return to Barcelona.

"Leo" scored three goals in eight games at PSG in all competitions so far this season.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi warm up prior the UEFA Champions League first round group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) and RB Leipzig, at The Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. (Photo: AFP)