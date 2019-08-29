Yassine Benzia on His Way to Olympiacos

Lille's 24-year-old forward Yassine Benzia is on his way to Athens to join Olympiacos on loan, according to DZfoot.
The two-time Algeria international has been shown on a flight to the Greek capital, where he is set to confirm his second loan spell away from the Ligue 1 side.
Benzia, formerly one of the many 'next big things' of French football, spent last season with Fenerbahce but failed to find the net in 22 appearances for the Turkish giants.
