Yoga Day for ‘Climate Action’

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the world are set to roll out their mats to celebrate the fifth annual International Yoga Day on Friday.

This year, the Day will be celebrated by the United Nations with the theme ‘Climate Action’. The Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. The UN recognizes that yoga ‘provides a holistic approach to health and well being’.

The yoga path of wellness has only been growing in popularity, with athletes and non-athletes alike adopting this ancient practice across the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been instrumental in making yoga popular in different parts of the world, appreciated the efforts which people are taking for Yoga Day. He had earlier urged citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives.

Modi suggested June 21 as the International Day of Yoga as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The draft was first introduced by India’s Permanent Representative Asoke Mukherji in the UNGA and 177 nations co-sponsored the resolution. In India, the main event will be held in Ranchi in Jharkhand on Friday.

Modi will perform Yoga along with 18,000 people, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Ministers and senior officials of the state.

Apart from India, there’s a lot of excitement for Yoga Day around the world. In Bahrain, the Indian Embassy with the support of Youth and Sports Ministry at Khalifa Sports City, Isa Town is organizing a Yogafest21 on Friday from 7pm to 9pm. In Abu Dhabi, the Yoga Day event will be held at Umm Al Emarat Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the Minister of Tolerance of UAE, would be the chief guest, said Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri.

Similar events will be held in Sharjah and Ajman on Friday. In Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, the celebrations will be held on Saturday.

In Saudi Arabia, yoga enthusiasts of various nationalities laid down their mats and relaxed on Saturday as part of the Yoga Day. Indian consulate in Jeddah in collaboration with Arab Yoga Foundation celebrated it at the auditorium of International Indian School of Jeddah.