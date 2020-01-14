Yohan Boli Joins Al Rayyan

France-born Ivorian striker Yohan Boli has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Al Rayyan, the club disclosed on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joins from Belgian club Sint-Truiden where he scored 10 goals in 17 matches this season.

The Ivorian reportedly turned down offers from Leeds United and other English Championship sides to join The Lions.

Al Rayyan have been in dire need of a striker after years of reliance on the ageing stars Rodrigo Tabata and Sebastian Soria.

They are currently top of the QNB Stars League and will be aiming to win their first silverware since the Sheikh Jassim Cup in 2018.