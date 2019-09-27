Youngsters Aim for Stars at Tolerance Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Just days after the UAE marked its latest historic milestone by sending its first astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansouri, into space, it was the turn of UAE youngsters to aim for the stars at the Tolerance Jiu-Jitsu Championship, a press release said.

The three-day championship opened with children aged 4-9 taking to the mats at the UAE University in Al Ain (UAEU).

The excited UAE Jiu-Jitsu family was out in force in support of an unprecedented youth participation with youngsters from 35 countries representing 88 clubs in action.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, said: "The Tolerance Jiu-Jitsu Championship coincides with the great achievement of UAE's hero Hazzaa Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut who travelled to space, giving superb motivation for the future generation of Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions to strive for greatness.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the youth are the future of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE, adding that the sport is not only part of the school curriculum but it's increasingly important in the hearts of parents.

Aisha Ali Humaid Mohammed Al Maqbali, who claimed a gold medal on day one of the championship, said that jiu-jitsu has taught her strength, courage and love. She expressed that she is striving to achieve excellence in the sport as well as in school.