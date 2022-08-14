Youth MMA World Championships Kicks Off Wednesday in Abu Dhabi

The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) is set to host its 2022 Youth MMA World Championships for 12- to 17-year-olds in Abu Dhabi on 17th August, as part of a three-year hosting rights agreement.

The competition, to be live-streamed at immaf.tv, will run from 17th to 20th August (4 days) at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, Abu Dhabi, with the tournament draw taking place on 16th August.

Hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation, three categories of youth tournaments will be held under IMMAF Youth MMA Rules for 12 to 13-year-olds (Youth C), 14 to 15-year-olds (Youth B) and 16 to 17-year-olds (Youth A). The rule sets have been modified from the Unified Rules with respect to the developmental stage and safety of each age group as advised by IMMAF’s medical, coaching, and regulatory affairs committees. IMMAF does not permit head strikes for competitors under the age of 18.

This year's championships will feature 498 athletes from 41 nations, a significant increase from the 2021 Youth Worlds that attracted 331 athletes from 23 nations to Bulgaria.

The standard will also increase as this year’s minimum technical level required of 14 to 17-year-olds will be "Orange" grade, while "Yellow" grade will remain the requirement for 12-13-year-olds.

Mohamed Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, UAE Jiu-Jitsu and MMA Federation board member and Chairman of the UAE Mixed Martial Arts Committee, said, "After hosting IMMAF’s flagship event back in January, we are thrilled to host this year’s IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi. The Youths represent a strategic priority for the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and our purpose is to empower and cultivate a new generation of highly skilled and qualified MMA athletes. We look forward to hosting the world again in Abu Dhabi this summer and supporting IMMAF in their continuous efforts for youth development and elevation of Amateur MMA." IMMAF President Kerrith Brown said, "Youth MMA is one of our biggest growth areas and a significant number of national federations have held their own inaugural youth national championships this year."