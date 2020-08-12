Youth, Sports Development ‘on Right Track’ in Bahrain

The Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) is keen to implement the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in supporting Bahraini youth in various fields. This was affirmed yesterday by HM the King’s Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs representative, National Security Advisor and SCYS chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in a press interview on the occasion of International Youth Day, which is to be marked today.

HH Shaikh Nasser said that the youth and sports movement in the Kingdom is on the right track in as many prominent and unique initiatives that have been approved at the regional and global level, which will bring Bahraini youth and the sports movement in line with global developments.

HH Shaikh Nasser pointed out that all the initiatives presented in various fields are a translation of the vision of HM King Hamad, who is always keen to provide the best environment for youth and sports, which has resulted in a leap of achievements.

HH Shaikh Nasser mentioned related initiatives and contributions that ensure youth development and emphasised their importance, as future generations are a priority in the country. Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Youth Day, SCYS first deputy chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee president His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa affirmed that Bahraini youth have played a key and influential role in tailoring and shaping the definitions of sustainable development in the Kingdom, and they are working tirelessly to enable Bahrain to meet its sustainable development goals in various fields.

“We in the Kingdom of Bahrain have a lot of faith in our youth and we stand by them, giving them our full confidence to steer the Kingdom towards new successes in the development field as we are keen to reach the sustainable development goals set by the UN; we want Bahrain to become a role model to follow,” HH Shaikh Khalid said.

“Bahrain has taken tangible and clear steps to activate the role of youth as we consider them an integral part of the development process in all fields, as well as to allow them to be involved in decision-making in line with the UN’s vision and aspirations for the 2030 sustainable development goals. “Youth are the vein of all nations and with them, we prosper. We in the Kingdom of Bahrain are proud of our youth who we consider as our real wealth, thanks to their capabilities and potentials,” he concluded.