Zamalek Part Ways with Christian Gross, Khaled Galal Takes Reins

Zamalek’s Swiss coach Christian Gross has left the job after the team dropped two key points in their race for the Egyptian League title, and Khaled Galal has been appointed in his place, the club’s head said on Friday.

The Cairo giants lost two points in their race for the Egyptian League title after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by El-Entag El-Harby in a delayed game on Thursday.

"Gross has left Zamalek and we won't extend his contract with the club," Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour told a local television program.

"Khaled Galal is the new manager of the team," the Zamalek boss added.

"Khaled Galal is the coach and he has the rights to choose the technical staff."

Galal, led the Whites from April to June of 2018, achieved the Egyptian Cup trophy with the team during that season.

Zamalek are now third in the league table with 67 points, seven points behind leaders Ahly, who have played two matches more.