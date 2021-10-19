Zidane Lined Up to Replace Solskjaer at Man Utd

El Chiringuito has claimed that Manchester United established contact with Zinedine Zidane over the possibility of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian head coach is facing increasing pressure to keep his job following United's recent run of poor results.

Zidane who is currently out of work could be an immediate replacement for Solskjaer if a change is made at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils sounded out the Frenchman during the October international break.

Zizou left Real Madrid on 27 May 2021 for a second time.

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the UEFA Europa League final football match against Villarreal CF at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021.