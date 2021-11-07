Zidane Managing Man Utd is 'Almost Impossible'

Spanish daily newspaper AS has claimed that it is "almost impossible" for Zinedine Zidane to manage Manchester United.

The 49-year-old coach is currently unemployed following the end of his second spell at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, but he is said to want a “winning project” in his next job.

United lost 2-0 to arch rivals Manchester City on Saturday, which is their fourth defeat of the season in the Premier League.

The English giants are believed to be keeping their faith in Solskjaer despite the run of poor results in recent weeks.