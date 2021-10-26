Zidane Not Interested in Man Utd Job

ESPN journalist Julien Laurens has claimed that Zinedine Zidane is not interested in managing Manchester United if an opportunity arises.

The Red Devils hierarchy are reportedly keeping their faith in head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sources have told Laurens that the former Real Madrid boss is not thinking about the United job.

The Premier League giants are in a very difficult situation following a series of poor results that culminated in a 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Zidane left the Spanish giants on 27 May 2021 for a second time and is currently unemployed.

He is said to hoping to manage the French national team in the near future.