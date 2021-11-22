Zidane Not Interested in Man Utd Job

BBC Sport says that Zinedine Zidane is not considering taking charge of Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are searching for a new coach after parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday due to poor results.

But the former Real Madrid boss is not interested in coming to Old Trafford.

Zidane is reportedly eyeing taking over at France's national team once Didier Deschamps' reign comes to an end.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be another candidate for the job.

However, United will have to free him from his current contract if they really want to bring him in.