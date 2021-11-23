Zidane Poised to Replace Pochettino at PSG

Zinedine Zidane appears to be on his way to take over at Paris Saint-Germain as the club prepares to replace Mauricio Pochettino, according to Le Parisien.

PSG's head coach is reportedly interested in managing Manchester United, a job that Zidane has already refused.

The Frenchman is apparently ready to coach the Ligue 1 giants and has close connections to Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Pochettino is hoping for a return to England as soon as possible which will pave way for 'Zizou' to take charge at PSG immediately afterwards.

The former Real Madrid boss is currently unemployed and was constantly linked with France's national team in recent months.