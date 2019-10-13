Zidane to Speak at DAIS Conference

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and former Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf will headline a stellar cast of speakers at the first Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) Conference and Exhibition, which takes place on Oct, 14 and 15 at Dubai World Trade Centre's Sheikh Rashid Hall with sessions starting 9am.

Being organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the two-day DAIS Conference and Exhibition will bring together top stars and decision-makers from the world of sport and leading names from the world of Artificial Intelligence for discussions on the scope of AI's ability to enhance every facet of the global sports industry.

Zidane will be speaking on the opening day of the Conference. The Frenchman has been a regular visitor to Dubai and has attended two editions of the Dubai International Sports Conference as well.Seedorf, meanwhile, will speak about "Sports Academies And Technology" alongside former Ukraine swimmer Yana Klochkova in the final session of Day Two.

Klochkova has won four Olympic gold medals and a silver, and 10 World Championship medals, while Seedorf was regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, playing for top clubs like Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan in his decorated career.

DAIS, organised by Dubai Sports Council, has attracted a number of other high profile speakers as well, including Prof Jesse Davis from the Department of Computer Science at Belgian research university, KU Leuven. A recent study, conducted jointly KU Leuven and data intelligence company SciSports and headed by Prof Davis, analysed nearly 7,000 matches in seven competitions to see how professional football players perform under pressure and what decisions they make in critical match situations. The won the Best Paper Award for applied data science at a recent conference in Alaska.

FACTBOX

What: Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) conference and exhibition

When: October 14-15, 2019

Where: Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre

Sessions Start: 9am

Registration and Further Details: www.DAIS.ae