Zinedine Zidane wants Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to sign for Real Madrid, Marca reports.

Zidane is not necessarily backed by his board on the deal, however, as they do not know how he would fit into the squad. They have Donny van de Beek down as their top midfield signing.

Pogba, for his part, has Madrid at the top of his shortlist if he were to leave the Red Devils.