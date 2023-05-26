Zidane turns down massive Al-Nassr offer

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly rejected a massive offer from Al-Nasser that would've reunited him with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi giants are searching for a new coach following Rudi Garcia's dismissal last month.

They have chosen Dinko Jelicic to take on the job for the time being, but appear to be looking for a long-term replacement.

Foot Mercato revealed that Al-Nassr offered the former Real Madrid manager a two-year contract worth €75 million-a-year.

However, the French coach has turned down the proposal.

Earlier reports claimed that Zizou is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain after announcing his intention to return to management next season.