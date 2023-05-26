Zidane turns down massive Al-Nassr offer

  1. Home
Published May 26th, 2023 - 04:26 GMT
French former forward football player Zinedine Zidane poses upon arrival to attend the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 17, 2022. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
Zinedine Zidane has reportedly rejected a massive offer from Al-Nasser that would've reunited him with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi giants are searching for a new coach following Rudi Garcia's dismissal last month.

They have chosen Dinko Jelicic to take on the job for the time being, but appear to be looking for a long-term replacement. 

Foot Mercato revealed that Al-Nassr offered the former Real Madrid manager a two-year contract worth €75 million-a-year.

However, the French coach has turned down the proposal.

Earlier reports claimed that Zizou is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain after announcing his intention to return to management next season. 

