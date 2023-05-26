Zidane turns down massive Al-Nassr offer

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly rejected a massive offer from Al-Nasser that would've reunited him with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Saudi giants are searching for a new coach following Rudi Garcia's dismissal last month.
They have chosen Dinko Jelicic to take on the job for the time being, but appear to be looking for a long-term replacement.
Foot Mercato revealed that Al-Nassr offered the former Real Madrid manager a two-year contract worth €75 million-a-year.
However, the French coach has turned down the proposal.
Earlier reports claimed that Zizou is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain after announcing his intention to return to management next season.