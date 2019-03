Nabil Fekir

Real Madrid are targeting a summer swoop for Nabil Fekir, Daily Record reports.



Zinedine Zidane has urged the club to sign the Lyon star, who came close to joining Liverpool last summer.



Zidane has been reassured that Madrid will invest heavily in the squad to supply him with the resources to bring them back to the top of European football and Fekir is near the top of his list of targets.