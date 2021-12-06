Ziyech Would Love to Return to Ajax

Chelsea's attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech has admitted he would jump at the opportunity to play for Ajax again in the near future.

The Morocco international moved to London in July 2020 in a five-year deal worth £36 million, but has struggled to prove himself with the European champions since his arrival from Ajax.

The 28-year-old could move away from Chelsea in next transfer window, and has said he would love to go back to the Eredivisie.

Ziyech told Ziggo Sport as per Goal: "I would love to go back. I had a fantastic time there.

"It’s a place where I have felt at home, and whether it will ever happen, the future will tell. If it is up to me, it will definitely happen.

"That’s not up to me; I leave that to them. I just try to enjoy every day now and do my thing.

"What the future brings, we’ll see then. Like I said, I hope it happens one day. Whether it will happen is not up to me."