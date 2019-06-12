You Need to Start Including your Social Media Accounts in Your US Visa Application Form

The US embassy in Doha announced yesterday that the Department of State has updated its immigrant and nonimmigrant visa application forms to request additional information, including social media identifiers, from most US visa applicants.





These changes went into effect on May 31, 2019.

A statement, quoting a US embassy spokesperson, explained: “This update – which we initially announced last year in the Federal Register – is a result of the president’s March 6, 2017, memorandum on implementing Heightened Screening and Vetting of Applications for Visas and other Immigration Benefits and Section 5 of Executive Order 13780 regarding implementing uniform screening and vetting standards for visa applications.



“National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveller and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening. We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to protect US citizens, while supporting legitimate travel to the United States.



“We already request certain contact information, travel history, family member information, and previous addresses from all visa applicants.



Collecting this additional information from visa applicants will strengthen our process for vetting these applicants and confirming their identity.”