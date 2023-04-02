Yalı Çapkını gets sued

ALBAWABA - The series, Yalı Çapkını is allegedly getting sued by a European company.

Turkish series, Yalı Çapkını (kingfisher) is reportedly getting sued by European Music Company for using music illegally.

The European Music Company filed a criminal complaint against the production company of the Turkish series, claiming that two songs in the series Yalı Çapkını were used without permission and illegally.

Avrupa Müzik şirketi, #YalıÇapkını dizisinde yer alan iki şarkının izinsiz ve hukuka aykırı şekilde yayınlandığını ileri sürerek yapım şirketi hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu.



In the complaint petition, it was stated that they found that the tracks titled "I Don't Complain to Anyone" by Müzeyyen Senar in the first episode of the series and "There's Something You Hide" belonging to the Dedublüman group in the 4th episode were published without permission.

The series features actors such as Afra Saraçoğlu, Mert Ramazan Demir and Beril Pozam.

The news have not been confirmed yet.