رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق يقود شاحنة متوجهة لحدود بولندا مع أوكرانيا (فيديو)

منشور 19 آذار / مارس 2022 - 09:39
ديفيد كاميرون
رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق، ديفيد كاميرون

نشر رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق، ديفيد كاميرون، صورة له وهو يقود شاحنة مساعدات متوجهة إلى حدود بولندا مع أوكرانيا.

وعلق كاميرون على الصورة التي نشرها أمس الجمعة عبر حسابه في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر": أنا الآن أقود السيارة إلى بولندا مع اثنين من زملائي من تشيبي لاردر لتسليمها إلى الصليب الأحمر".

وأضاف: "ستكون رحلة طويلة، لكنني سأطلعكم على التطورات على طول الطريق".

 

