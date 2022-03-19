رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق يقود شاحنة متوجهة لحدود بولندا مع أوكرانيا (فيديو)

نشر رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق، ديفيد كاميرون، صورة له وهو يقود شاحنة مساعدات متوجهة إلى حدود بولندا مع أوكرانيا.
وعلق كاميرون على الصورة التي نشرها أمس الجمعة عبر حسابه في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر": أنا الآن أقود السيارة إلى بولندا مع اثنين من زملائي من تشيبي لاردر لتسليمها إلى الصليب الأحمر".
وأضاف: "ستكون رحلة طويلة، لكنني سأطلعكم على التطورات على طول الطريق".
I'm currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross. It’s going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/T0ORCT4Eek— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 18, 2022
… into this - to fill a small lorry with everything from nappies to sanitary products, warm clothes to first aid kits. pic.twitter.com/Ql0b2MzuBE— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 18, 2022