طهران تعاير واشنطن: تنفقون المليارات لدعم صفقة القرن واطباءكم يرتدون اكياس نفايات

RIP Kious Kelly



So sad another frontline medics succumbed to #COVID19, only 48yo!



He was an Assistant Nurse Manager at Mount Sinai, where nurses are wearing trash bags due to shortage of PPE!



How the hell can we let this happen to our frontliners?!