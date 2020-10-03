15 قتيلا بانفجار "مفخخة" شرق أفغانستان (فيديو)

  1. الرئيسية
منشور 03 تشرين الأوّل / أكتوبر 2020 - 11:28
لقي 15 شخصا على الأقل حتفهم في انفجار سيارة مفخخة بمنطقة غنى خيل بإقليم ننجارهار بشرق أفغانستان.

وقال عطاء الله خوجياني، المتحدث باسم حاكم الإقليم، إن الإنفجار أسفر أيضا عن إصابة أكثر من ثلاثين شخصا.

وأضاف أن عددا من المهاجمين قتلوا خلال محاولتهم دخول مبنى بلدية المنطقة.

في السياق نفسه، قال عبيد الله شينواري، عضو مجلس محافظة ننغرهار، إن “8 على الأقل من القتلى في الهجوم هم من المدنيين”.

ولم تعلن أي جهة مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم، ولكن عناصر طالبان وتنظيم داعش تنشط في الإقليم.

 

