بعد إجازة صيفية بالغردقة مع زوجته... راموس  يودّع "مصر" على طريقته الخاصة

🇪🇬 One of the best trips ever. Now I know why everyone speaks so highly of Egypt and its people. Egypt, you will always have a piece of my heart. It was an incredible experience. And my dear Kamel, I didn't know you personally when we arrived but now I can safely say I have met a friend. My family and I want to thank you for your kindness, generosity and hospitality. All the best! Un viaje inolvidable. Egipto y su maravillosa gente tendrán siempre un hueco en mi corazón. Gracias en especial a mi amigo Kamel por su amabilidad y hospitalidad. 🇪🇬

