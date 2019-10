خبير مكياج لبناني يثير الجدل بإطلالة أنثوية.. هل يعلن ميوله الجنسية؟

I speak not for myself but for those without voice... those who have fought for their rights... their right to live in peace, their right to be treated with dignity, their right to equality of opportunity, their right to be happy... and for them I say: Fill your life with action. Don't wait for it to happen. Make it happen. Make your own future. Make your own hope. Make your own love. And whatever your beliefs are honor them, not by passively waiting for grace to come down from the sky, but by doing what you can to make grace happen... yourself. WE ARE ALL EQUAL #samerkhouzami #equality

