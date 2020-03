"عنصرية كورونا".. خبير مكياج إيطالي يستخدم قناعًا مزيفًا لإيصال رسالة انسانية

Coronavirus doesn’t means being racist towards Asians. Aids doesn’t means homophobia. transgender doesn’t means transphobia. And being myself doesn’t means that you can hate me. Stop spreading your hate using excuses, it’s so old and boring, take your responsibilities for once. THIS IS ALL MAKEUP. SHARE THIS POST IF YOU BELIEVE IN A CHANGE. ———————————— @mehronmakeup paint palette. @jeffreestarcosmetics Alien Palette for shading (tall grey, black hole). @ofracosmetics Glazed Donut x @nikkietutorials highlighter. @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow gel in dark brown. @colourpopcosmetics white eyeliner and lunchmoney highlighter. @nouba_it black eyeliner. [i took the sentence on the post it from a page. tag her plz i lost it.] —————————————— #coronavirus #corona #illusionmakeup #illusion #makeup #undiscovered_muas #theartistedit #testandtell #mua #explore #maskmakeup #makeupartist #viruscorona #editorialmakeup #creativemakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #jeffreestarcosmetics #mehronmakeup #colourpop #makeuplover #underratedmuas

A post shared by lucifer emanuele petrini (@ashleyema) on Feb 4, 2020 at 5:00am PST