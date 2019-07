مع اقتراب موعد الزفاف هنا الزاهد توجه رسالة رومانسية لأحمد فهمي (صورة)

One day, you will meet someone who'll go extra mile just to put a smile on your face. Someone whose deeds matches his words. Someone who'll remind you how precious you are and will take care of you. Someone who'll understand your sentiments as well as your silence. Someone who'll put you above his pride. Someone who'll always be thankful for your existence. Someone who may get tired but will never leave. Someone who's going to see your flaws but will still love you, anyway. One day you will meet that someone💛

