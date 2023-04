هاندا ارتشيل تتعرّض للسخرية بسبب شكل قدميها.. وهذه تفاصيل مسلسلها الجديد

#BurakDeniz talked about his latest series with #HandeErçel 💫

Q : You & HandeErçel meet again after so many years. What would you say about this?

✍️ : We have started rehearsals, we are excited. Hande and I know each other, we hope that this will reflect positively. #İkiYabancı pic.twitter.com/ntPfqSJ7qq