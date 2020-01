وسام بريدي وريم السعيدي يرزقان بطفلتهما الثانية "آيا صوفيا" وهذه أول صورة لها

It was not an easy journey at all , since day one , starting with nausea and vomiting then early contractions and pain , but we made it together my little angel 👼, thanks for choosing me and daddy @wissambreidy to be your parents , sorry we were too busy with your sister last 38 weeks but we love you more than you can imagine, you and your sister are our happiness and I promise you, I’ll protect you and your sister with my life and I ll be there for you whenever you will need me . Welcome to our family Our AYA SOPHIA , we love you 💖💖💖 . Thank you all for your sweet msgs hamdillah me and the new born are well , Aya Sophia born this morning (14-01-2020) at 2:20am ( italy time) weights almost 3.4kg and strongly ready start her life with us . 💖💖💖💖👸🏻

A post shared by Rym Saidi Breidy ريم السعيدي (@rymsaidi) on Jan 14, 2020 at 1:54am PST