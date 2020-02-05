استوحي إطلالة عيد الحب 2020 من أزياء داليدا خليل

تعتبر الفنانة اللبنانية داليدا خليل من أكثر النجمات اللواتي تحرصن على الظهور بإطلالات مميزة في أعمالهن، وتشارك خليل في مسلسل سر الذي يُعرض حاليًا على قناة ام بي سي 4 وتجسد شخصية تالين، زوجة عامر بيك، ولفتت خليل الأنظار إليها بإطلالاتها المميزة في العمل.
والمسلسل الدرامي من بطولة الفنّان السوري القدير بسّام كوسا إلى جانب مجموعة من ألمع الممثلين اللبنانيين والسوريين، أبرزهم باسم مغنية، وسام حنّا، فادي إبراهيم، ناتاشا شوفاني، جوي هاني، والفنانة السورية رواد عليو وسواهم .
ومع اقتراب عيد الحب 2020 لابد أن تختاري مجموعة من الإطلالات بالأحمر تليق بأنوثتك في ذلك اليوم والأهم أن يكون اختيارك تبعاً للممثلة اللبنانية "داليدا خليل"، والتي تجمع إطلالتها ما بين إطلالة المكياج الناعم والأزياء الأنثوية.
Dalida Khalil, being the guest of honor in the annual community fair organised by the career services center- office of student affairs at the university of balamand, sought to make a change with our supportive NGOs guests. @osauob @dialafarahjouraij @universityofbalamand #engageinnovatechange #uob #osa #university_of_balamand
Thank you everyone for your support❤️ It’s a wrap for @CelebrityDuetstv ... After 13 Primes I made for a cause and I donate the 30,000$ to the @northautismcenter_nac @rimafrangieh 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank you @mtvlebanon @michel_elmurr and for the Crew behind the success of the Season starting with the Best Director @kamiltanios ... the jury @Simonasmar, the most beautiful woman @monaabouhamzeofficial and surely the only and only one @oussamarahbani ....The Stunning Host @annabellahilal Executive Producer @naynaffaa Creative Producer @ramzinasr Technical Producer @jeannakhoul and To the Hardworking Guest Producer @carol_maroun 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SingForaCause #DalidaKhalil #ديو_المشاهير #داليدا_خليل #northautismcenter_nac shining in @labourjoisie dress, styled by the creative @newk_z special thanks to the most talented hairdresser my friend @paulandmego and not to forget the magical touch of my friend the makeup artist @tonytannouss and @zoughaibandco
Stay tuned to a big Surprise tonight!!😎 Are you with me ? #LahonWbass. - •💄@dimitrislim •💇🏻@shanttavitian •💍@antoinesalibajewelry •👗@elisabettafranchi. •👠@casadeiofficial - #DalidaKhalil #داليدا_خليل #LahonWbass #lbcilebanon #lbci #Summer2k19 #لهون_وبس @lbcilebanon @hichamhaddadz @ohmyjad80 @elychemaly. - •🕘 9:30 PM Beirut Time •📺 @lbcilebanon -
والجدير بالذكر، داليدا خليل هي ممثلة ومغنية وراقصة لبنانية متعددة المواهب من مواليد 16 شباط / فبراير 1988، بدأت مسيرتها الفنية عام 2007، وانتشرت أعمالها على نطاق واسع في الوطن العربي؛ ومن أهم أعمالها مسلسل "حلوة وكذابة" سنة 2013 ومسلسل دوائر حب سنة 2015.
أدخلت داليدا خليل نوعًا جديدًا في التمثيل ورفدت القطاع الفني اللبناني والعربي بأعمالها الناجحة التي لاقت نجاحاً كبيراً.
فساتين سهرة باللون الأحمر لمناسبات الفالنتاين (عيد الحب)
تسريحات فخمة تليق بسهرات عيد الحب (صور)
© 2000 - 2020 البوابة (www.albawaba.com)