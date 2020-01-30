مصممة الأزياء زينا الدباس: أفكار متفردة لقطع جلدية مفعمة بالأنوثة

Make the magical winters, stylish with our Leather coat. The classy design brings out the elegance with the gold and white thread details all over and comfortable with the tiger printed lining. Exclusively by Zeina Dabbas. #Leather #Coat #Design #Classy #Elegant #Tiger #Lining #Front #Back #Details #Gold #White #thread #zeinasdabbas P.S. You can Check out all my leather Designs in the Highlights☝️ (Leather Designs & Leather Coats 🧥 )

A post shared by Zeina Al-Dabbas® زينا الدّباس (@zeinasdabbas) on Jan 12, 2020 at 7:20am PST