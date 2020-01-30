مصممة الأزياء زينا الدباس: أفكار متفردة لقطع جلدية مفعمة بالأنوثة

أطلقت مصممة الأزياء الأردنية "زينا دباس" تشكيلة تصاميم جديدة لموسم شتاء 2020، وأضافت زينا بصمة من الرقي على تصاميمها مع تشكيلة متنوعة من التصاميم الجلدية بأسلوب متميز للمرأة التي تتحلى بالجرأة لاعتماد الجلد لكامل إطلالتها، أو لإضافة لمسة من الجاذبية على أزيائها.
حيث عادت موضة الأزياء الجلدية بقوة في عام 2020، فأصبحت من القطع الأساسية في خزانة كل إمرأة عصرية ومواكبة للموضة، وتضفي القطع الجلدية مظهر أنثوي عصري مميز، سواء كان ذلك بإرتدائك للقطع الجلدية بشكل كامل أو اختيار قطعة واحدة.
واكبت زينا الدباس هذه الموضة بتصميم عدة قطع مميزة سواء بالموديل أو بطريقة خياطتها، لتجعل كل سيدة اقتنت من تصاميمها تشعر بالتفرد والتميز.
بالإضافة إلى أنها صممت العديد من المعاطف الجلدية ذات القصات المميزة مع إدخال قماش الحرير للبطانة وفي التفاصيل الموجودة في القطعة، وكذلك قامت بوضع خياطات من لون مختلف عن القطعة، وكذلك صممت العديد من الفساتين والتنانير والأطقم المميزة.
Make the magical winters, stylish with our Leather coat. The classy design brings out the elegance with the gold and white thread details all over and comfortable with the tiger printed lining. Exclusively by Zeina Dabbas. #Leather #Coat #Design #Classy #Elegant #Tiger #Lining #Front #Back #Details #Gold #White #thread #zeinasdabbas P.S. You can Check out all my leather Designs in the Highlights☝️ (Leather Designs & Leather Coats 🧥 )
Make the magical winters, stylish with our Leather coat. The classy design brings out the elegance with the gold and white thread details all over and comfortable with the tiger printed lining. Exclusively by Zeina Dabbas. #Leather #Coat #Design #Classy #Elegant #Tiger #Lining #Front #Back #Details #Gold #White #thread #zeinasdabbas P.S. You can Check out all my leather Designs in the Highlights☝️ (Leather Designs & Leather Coats 🧥 )
Make the magical winters, stylish with our Leather coat. The classy design brings out the elegance with the gold and white thread details all over and comfortable with the tiger printed lining. Exclusively by Zeina Dabbas. #Leather #Coat #Design #Classy #Elegant #Tiger #Lining #Front #Back #Details #Gold #White #thread #zeinasdabbas P.S. You can Check out all my leather Designs in the Highlights☝️ (Leather Designs & Leather Coats 🧥 )
وما لاحظناه على هذه التصاميم:
١- دايماً تقوم بإضافة الحزام على الخصر لإعطاء المرأة مظهر أنوثي.
٢- إضافة القماش المخمل بطريقة رائعة.
٣- التفاصيل الموجودة في كل قطعة والتي تنفرد بها.
٤- دمجت الخيوط البيضاء والذهبية في تصاميمها.
وقامت زينا الدباس بتصميم قطعة جلدية (فستان وجكيت ) تحتوي على الأشكال الهندسية بلون الخيط الأبيض وعلقت على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي الخاصة بها: عندما تجتمع الأشكال الهندسية بالجلد، تنفتح أبواب عالم جديد من الفن والموضة !
When geometry meets leather, it a whole new world of art and fashion! عندما تجتمع الأشكال الهندسية بالجلد، تنفتح أبواب عالم جديد من الفن والموضة ! #geometry #form #leather #dress #black #color #white #thread #readytowear #elegant #unique #piece #classy #zeinasdabbas P.S. You can Check out all my leather Designs in the Highlights☝️ (Leather Designs & Leather Coats 🧥 )
When geometry meets leather, it a whole new world of art and fashion! عندما تجتمع الأشكال الهندسية بالجلد، تنفتح أبواب عالم جديد من الفن والموضة ! #geometry #form #leather #dress #black #color #white #thread ##readytowear #elegant #unique #side #details #zeinasdabbas P.S. You can Check out all my leather Designs in the Highlights☝️ (Leather Designs & Leather Coats 🧥 )
When geometry meets leather, it a whole new world of art and fashion! عندما تجتمع الأشكال الهندسية بالجلد، تنفتح أبواب عالم جديد من الفن والموضة ! #geometry #form #leather #dress #black #color #white #thread ##readytowear #elegant #unique #back #details #zeinasdabbas P.S. You can Check out all my leather Designs in the Highlights☝️ (Leather Designs & Leather Coats 🧥 )
وفي النهاية دائماً تؤكد من خلال تصاميمها ومقابلاتها أنها في البساطة يكمن الجمال.
ما رأيكم بتصاميمها، هل أعجبتكم؟
المصممة الأردنية الصاعدة "زينا الدباس" تكشف عن أول تصاميمها
مجموعة عبايات زينا الدباس ألوان وقصات عصرية تواكب أحدث صيحات الموضة
عبايات المنار خيارك المثالي لشهر رمضان المبارك من مصممة الأزياء "زينا الدباس"
© 2000 - 2020 البوابة (www.albawaba.com)