بالفيديو: ويل سميث يفاجئ سيدة قابلها قبل 30 عامًا..ويصدم بصورته على صدر هذا الموسيقي!

My favorite moments on the road are the ones where I can connect with people like @anitascipio. I met her at the front desk before one of my VERY FIRST interviews of my career... and yesterday I was lucky enough to see her off into retirement 30 years later. She said I made her day. Y’all... she made MINE. Enjoy yourself Mama and keep spreading that love & light wherever you go!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 11, 2020 at 10:44am PST