سيلينا غوميز في جلسة تصوير نارية.. وتصرِّح: "لا يحق لأحد إخباري كيف يجب أن تسير حياتي"

I was so excited to share my shoot with @interviewmag and my conversation with @amyschumer prior to this horrible pandemic. Since it’s coming out today, I just want to remind everyone to please stay safe at home. 🌼 thank you to every person involved!! #interviewmag

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:25am PDT