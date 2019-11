فرقة Coldplay تختار هذا البلد العربي لإطلاق ألبومها الجديد.. وأغنية عربية لشاعر إيراني تتصدر المجموعة

Call it magic, call it true! @Coldplay chooses #Jordan to release their first album in four years “Everyday Life” on November 22, in Amman. According to the band, Coldplay chose Jordan for its natural beauty and historical and cultural significance, while also reflecting the middle eastern flavors and motifs that permeate the album’s music and artwork. Lights will guide you to Jordan, and ignite the stage as we welcome you with open arms ready for this adventure of a lifetime! ⭐⭐⭐ #VisitJordan #ShareYourJordan

