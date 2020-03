كريس براون مرعوب بعد محاولة معجبة اقتحام منزله..شاهد الفيديو!

😳 MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL!! SHE TRIED TO SNEAK OVER THE GATE AT MY CRIB BUT SHE SAW MY DOG and he saw her ( WHAT DA FUCK Was MY HOMIE ZOOMing INTO) @teezio full credit

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Mar 28, 2020 at 2:07pm PDT