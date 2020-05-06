هاري وميغان ينشران فيديو لطفلهما احتفالًا بعد ميلاده الأول.. لن تتمالك نفسك من اللطافة

عيد ميلاد سعيد ارتشي!
شاركت دوقة ساسكس "ميغان ماركل" والأمير "هاري" فيديو جديد لابنهما "آرتشي هاريسون" احتفالًا بعيد ميلاده الأول الموافق اليوم السادس من شهر مايو.
وتزامنًا مع عيد ميلاده، نشر حساب "savechildrenuk" عبر موقع "إنستغرام" مقطع فيديو وثَّقه "هاري" لزوجته "ميغان" وهي تقرأ قصة "Duck! Rabbit!" لطفلها "آرتشي" الذي جلس في حضنها يقلب الصفحات ويضحك ببتسامته اللطيفة، بينما يمكننا سماع قهقهة "هاري" خلف الكاميرا.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
في الفيديو، ترتدي "ميغان" قميصًا أزرقًا وشورت قصير أبيض وعقدت شعرها على شكل كعكة مرفوعة، بينما ارتدى طفلها تبان أبيض.
ويأتي الفيديو اللطيف دعمًا لحملة SaveWithStories في الولايات المتحدة، التي تساعد الأطفال الذين تأثروا سلبًا من جائحة فيروس كورونا.
ويجدر الإشارة إلى أن آخر مرة شوهد بها "آرتشي" كانت ليلة رأس السنة، حيث نشرت صورة لـ"هاري" ممسكًا طفله أمام بحيرة في كندا.
وعلى صعيد آخر، هنَّأت العائلة المالكة البريطانية الدوقين بعيد ميلاد ابنهما، ونشروا صورًا لهم برفقة الصغير.
