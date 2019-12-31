يوتيوبر أمريكية تتبرع بأعضاء طفلها الرضيع.."نحن نعيش في كابوس، إني أموت من الداخل"!

أعلنت اليوتيوبر الأمريكية "بريتاني بورين ليتش" عن خبر وفاة طفلها الرضيع، بعد العثور عليه ميتًا في سريره بعد أخده قيلولة عشية عيد الميلاد.
أعلنت المدونة البالغة من العمر 29 عامًا الأنباء المؤسفة لوفاة طفلها "كرو" عبر حسابها على موقع "إنستغرام" يوم الجمعة، كما ردَّت على المتصيدين الذين شككوا في نواياها في أعقاب المأساة.
Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today. I rode on the bed with him to the O.R, with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives. I’m not very good with words right now, because my heart hurts and I’m angry. Crew’s Story has reached masses, and it selfishly hurts me that it has. I’m thankful for all the love and support that we have been shown, but please keep in mind that we can see your comments, questions and conversations with one another. Put yourself in our shoes(which is impossible to do) and ask yourself If you’d want to read what you’re about to write or say. Right now Crew is dancing and playing in Heaven with Jeff’s brother, great grandparents, a little brother I never met, and some very special little boys. And one day we hope we to meet the 3 or 4 little lives that he has saved. But right now there’s a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty. Please continue to pray for our strength in coming hours, days, weeks and years. This picture was sent to us, and to whomever drew it, thank you. 💙
شاركت "ليتش"، الأم لثلاثة أبناء آخرين، سلسلة صور لها إلى جانب طفلها في إحدى المستشفيات، ويأتي ذلك بعدما لاحظت عدم استجابته وتنفسه أثناء تواجده في منزل أحد الأقارب يوم عيد الميلا المجيد، وأخبر متابعيها أن العائلة قررت التبرع بأعضائه، وكتبت: "الألم لا يطاق. ما زلت أفكر في أنني سأستيقظ من هذا الكابوس، لكنني لا أفعل ".
وأضافت بحزن وبقلب منفطر: "نحن نعيش في كابوس، إني أموت من الداخل هذا لا يمكن أن يكون حقيقيًا."
Right now Crew is “stable” and the ventilator is breathing for him. They are working on stabilizing his body and tomorrow he will have an MRI to determine his brain function and that will determine the next step. I can’t explain to you what this feels like. This kind of thing only happens to “other” people. Not me. I just want to crawl in bed with my baby and nurse him. Instead I’m standing here with a breast-pump in my bra where my baby should be... begging God for a miracle. Please continue to pray. Please. I don’t think I can go on without him. #prayforcrew
وأشارت أن بإمكانها رؤية التعليقات والأسئلة التي تجري في خانة التعليقات، وطلبت من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وضع أنفسهم مكانها ومراعاة ما يكتبونه أو يودون قوله.
وردت "ليتش" على أحد المستخدمين الذي تساءل إذا ما كان الأمر حقيقًا، وكتبت: "إذا لم تكن في مكاني، فاعتبر نفسك مباركًا، واذهب لمشاهدة التلفاز لأن هذه هي حياتي الحقيقية."
Laying in bed with Crew, listening to @karijobe and @hillaryscottla , I have found clarity in the decisions that we have to make. And right now we are making hand and footprint imprints, a family handprint tree and a fingerprint charm. Jeff and I take turns being strong for each other, and our kids have been so strong. We are just taking things, minute by minute, hour by hour, although it feels like a daze. The huge amount of support that we have been shown is mind blowing to us, and we truly do feel all of the love and prayers being sent this way. #prayforcrew #crewscrew
وشكر زوج نجمة اليوتيوب "جيف" كل من أظهر دعمه عبر منشور شاركه عبر حسابه على موقع "فيسبوك"، وكتب: 'لسوء الحظ، هناك أيضًا أشخاص ليس لديهم نوايا صادقة عندما يتابعون أو يعلقون حول أمور تخص عائلتنا.. كانت الأيام القليلة الماضية كابوسًا لعائلتنا. نحن نحب ابننا من كل قلبنا. لم نطلب ذلك. لا نتوقع أي شيء من أي شخص. لسنا مستعدين للاهتمام الذي نتلقاه."
وكان أول منشور لـ"ليتش" قبل إعلان وفاة طفلها صورة ليدها ممسكة بيده عبر "إنستغرام" تطلب من متابعيها الدعاء له.
وأعربت عن حنقها وغضبها لأن الكثيرون ممن يتواجدون برفقتها في المشفى سيغادرون ويكملون حياتهم وكأن شيئا لم يكن.
يذكر أن الزوجين قررا التبرع بجميع أعضاء طفلهما لإنقاذ حياة ثلاثة أطفال.
I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers. Not the kind that you say “I’m praying for you” and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle. While at a relative’s house last night, Crew laid down for a nap and when I went to check on him, he was not breathing. We are living a nightmare, and I’m dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can’t be real.