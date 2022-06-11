beIN SPORTS Exclusively Broadcasts FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Intercontinental Play-Offs

beIN SPORTS will bring all the excitement from the last two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers, the Intercontinental Play-Offs, live and exclusively to audiences’ screens across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

After Australia’s bittersweet 2-1 victory against UAE last week, the Oceanic team will compete against South American Peru on Monday 13 June starting at 21:00 MECCA. In the penultimate transpacific head-to-head, once decided, it will be the sixth time either team will compete in a FIFA World CupTM tournament.

Next up, starting at 21:00 MECCA on Tuesday 14 June, Costa Rica will play New Zealand in the last match before the main event at the end of the year. This will be New Zealand’s first qualification in 12 years and Costa Rica’s sixth shot at taking home the trophy.

Live from the ground for both matches at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, the dedicated Arabic and English studios will commence one hour before kick-off, at 20:00 MECCA. Arabic studio and commentary will be available on beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1 presented by notable Saudi presenter Tareq Al Hammad and guest commentary by former Qatar national team players Ibrahim Al Khalfan and Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti, plus former Tunis national player Hatem Al Trabelsi and former Egypt national player Wael Gomaa. English studio and commentary will be available on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1. In addition, French commentary will be available on beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1.

On the occasion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM Intercontinental Play-Offs, Mohammed Al Bader, Managing Director of beIN’s MENA Channels, said: “We’re excited to bring the remaining two matches from the Road to Qatar 2022TM qualifiers to our millions of viewers and subscribers across the region to find out which teams will secure the final two coveted slots in the greatest show on earth. As the official broadcaster of the tournament in MENA, we are counting down the days - with just over 160 to go - until 21 November, where we will make history - proudly representing Qatar and the Arab world”.

