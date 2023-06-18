Armed man rapes Sudanese woman in horrific video

ALBAWABA - The number of rape cases has been rising at a fast speed in Sudan since the start of the war on April 15 with the latest being captured on video by a Sudanese in the capital Khartoum.

A video was widely shared and triggered anger among activists who are worried about deteriorating women's rights in Sudan and the high number of rape cases whether at checkpoints or during home raids.

In the last footage, an armed man was seen in the middle of the day raping a Sudanese woman on the street. The video, however, was captured by a Sudanese civilian who shared it online to show what is really happening in Sudan as war engulfs human rights, especially women.

According to social media users, the armed man was allegedly seen wearing a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) uniform. However, RSF denied similar videos and accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of disguising in RFS uniforms.

مسلح يعتدي جنسياً على فتاة بالخرطوم.. ومصور يوثق https://t.co/9mUULH2mWs — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) June 18, 2023

The video that captures the sexual assault on a woman by an armed man in the Sudanese capital Khartoum was taken by a person from a home balcony and was shared by CNN along with a long investigation about rape cases in Sudan.

Women in Sudan are exposed to rape even inside their homes and according to reports, Sudanese women are deprived of reaching their basic needs of contraceptives to avoid pregnancy.

Moreover, women are also most likely to get AIDS infection, investigations showed.