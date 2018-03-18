1 Trillion Pounds Spent on Egypt's Infrastructure Since 2014: Minister
Nearly one trillion pounds have been spent on infrastructure and services in Egypt’s governorates from mid-2014 until now. (File photo)
Nearly one trillion pounds have been spent on infrastructure and services in Egypt’s governorates from mid-2014 till now, of which LE200 billion were spent on projects in the field of oil provided through self-financing or loans, Local Development Minister Abu Bakr al-Gendy said.
During a press conference at the Cabinet headquarters, he added that the infrastructure projects include electricity projects worth 188 billion, roads worth LE175 billion, social housing projects worth LE129 billion, sanitation projects worth LE40 billion, education projects worth LE35 billion, and drinking water projects worth LE29 billion.
He went on to say that agriculture and irrigation projects cost LE21.5 billion, health care LE20 billion, youth and sports LE19.5 billion, industrial zones LE14 billion, colleges LE5 billion, slums development LE4 billion, and grain silos LE4 billion.
The Ministry of Local Development implemented projects worth LE45 billion under five development programs in the country’s governorates, and provided loans for youth worth LE10 billion, according to Gendy.
The meeting of the Board of Governors, held on Sunday, dealt with several topics, including the results of regional tours and meetings by Gendy across different parts of Egypt and meetings with governors. The meeting also reviewed preparations for the presidential elections outside the country’s main urban centers.
Gendy added that the governors also discussed encroachments on state-owned lands and the legalization of churches that currently do not hold legal status.
The article is an edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm.
