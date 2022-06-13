Apple is well-known for releasing new gadgets each year. When this happens, the California-based corporation discontinues the production of some of its older devices like the 10 Apple products that now only exist in this article.

To some people, tech gadgets are just bought when needed. For others, it's the best part of their lives — perusing the latest products, lining up to Apple stores to buy the new must-have gadgets. Regardless where you fall on the spectrum of Apple products, I guess everyone can agree that it's exciting when Apple products are announced. However, the worst feeling is discovering that you can't find your favorite Apple products because it's not just out of stock in that store – but because they're gone off the shelves for good.

No one is immune to change, not even the almighty Apple. Get ready for a nostalgia trip, from iPod to Apple watch and everything in between, because we’ll discuss the 10 Apple products that were axed throughout the years.

10 Apple Products that Don't Exist Anymore

iPod (2001 – 2022)

Last month, Apple announced that the iPod has been discontinued after nearly 21 years and seven generations, bringing the whole iPod lineup to an end. This wasn’t a surprise, because why would you want a device that only plays music when you could have one that plays music and also functions as a phone?



HomePod (2018 – 2021)

Apple stated in March 2021 that it would discontinue the full-sized HomePod in order to concentrate its efforts on the HomePod tiny. Apple stated at the time that it will continue to provide software updates, service, and support for the larger HomePod.

When the HomePod was debuted in February 2018, critics lauded the speaker's sound quality. But at $349, it was much more expensive than rival smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Even after Apple reduced the price of the HomePod to $299, sales of the speaker are said to have remained modest.

iMac Pro

Launched in 2017, iMac Pro was considered one of the best Macs to have ever been released. Surprisingly, Apple decided to kill off the iMac Pro after the release of only one generation. The iMac Pro left a very positive first impression but then fell short of the customers of the company's expectations as the “Pro” stopped looking convincing enough considering the upgrades the causal iMac is getting.

The lack of any updates throughout the course of its three-year life suggests that Apple didn't intend for this model to be a part of the future in the first place. Thus, the beloved iMac Pro fell into Apple’s obsolete category.

iPhone XR (2018 - 2021)

Released in 2018 and sent to the Apple graveyard in 2021, the iPhone XR had a similar design to the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

The iPhone which had the longest battery life of any Apple iPhone at the time of its launch, was released as part of the same twelfth generation as the XS, but with a few features removed/downgraded to keep the price down. The affordable flagship phone was replaced by the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models.

Apple Watch Series 1 (2016 - 2017), Apple Watch Series 2 (2016 – 2017) & Apple Watch Series 6 (2020 – 2021)

The Apple Watch Series 1 was released in 2016, alongside the more expensive Apple Watch Series 2. Apple continued to sell the Series 1 until 2021, marketing it as a less expensive alternative to the Apple Watch Series 3, which was unveiled back in 2017.

The Apple Watch Series 2 was a smartwatch with 50-meter water resistance, a display twice as brilliant as previous models, and a GPS receiver. Anodized aluminum, stainless steel, and ceramic casings were available for Series 2.

The Apple Watch Series 6 had a new S6 processor that was up to 20% quicker than the Series 4 and 5, a 2.5-times brighter always-on display, and an always-on altimeter. Series 7 will be the replacement for the older version at a similar price as Series 6.

iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max (2020 – 2021)

Apple's decision to retire higher-end iPhone 12 models is surprising. The iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max were smartphones with features like 5G compatibility, a LiDAR sensor, and ProRAW (DNG), which allowed for high-quality lossless 12-bit image capturing. The MagSafe wireless charging and accessory technology were also available for the first time on these iPhones.

AirPower (2017 – 2019)

Apple Inc.'s AirPower is an unreleased wireless charging mat that was announced on September 12, 2017, with the iPhone 8 at that time. It can charge up to three devices at once, with two Qi devices (such as an iPhone and AirPods) and an Apple Watch supported.

In 2018, Apple stated that the charging device would be available later that year, but this did not happen obviously. Apple shelved the project for good in March 2019 after months of speculations regarding development concerns.

Apple TV 4K (2017 – 2021)

The Apple TV 4K (1st generation) was a digital media player that included 2160p output, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support, thanks to the Apple A10X Fusion processor's increased speed.

Apple ended service and support for the first iteration of Apple TV in 2021, following the launch of the new models. The only differences from the 4th generation model are the installation of vents on the base, the removal of the USB-C port, and the addition of a tactile white ring around the Menu button on the front.

AirPort Time Capsule (2008 – 2018)

Originally named Time Capsule, The AirPort Time Capsule was a wireless router that also served as a residential gateway router and included network-attached storage (NAS). It is one of Apple's AirPort devices, which are essentially AirPort Extremes with an inbuilt hard disk.

iPhone SE 1st generation (2016 – 2018)

The iPhone SE (1st generation) had the same physical design and proportions as the iPhone 5S, but it had enhanced internal hardware, such as the newer Apple A9 system-on-chip, a larger battery capacity, and a 12-megapixel rear camera capable of recording up to 4K video at 30 frames per second.

Photo: The Verge

With the release of iOS 16, Apple retired the first-generation iPhone SE after nearly seven years of software updates.