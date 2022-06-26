Who does not use a laptop today? Whether it is your child's online education, browsing the internet, watching movies, or creating a simple office presentation, these activities require a laptop.

But, buying an all-purpose laptop without knowing the specifications, features, or cons can trouble you in a year or two. A wrong laptop purchase might give you future angst and might also require an early upgrade.

This article will give a quick heads-up on the best laptops under Rs.25000 so that customers can stay ahead of any such issue. Here are our top laptop picks that deliver the best budget with the best specifications & modern features:

10 Best Affordable Laptops in India

1.AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB:

This new laptop manufacturing company provides one of the best budget laptops under Rs.25000 with a stylish glance and features.

2. Asus VivoBook 15:

Asus is a high-class laptop and other computer accessories manufacturing company that delivers high-quality laptops. Asus VivoBook 15 is a stylish, high-performance laptop powered by an Intel processor for a seamless work experience.

The design of its keyboard is unique for smooth typing. It is compatible with various software and hardware components, making this laptop ideal for serving multi-purpose.

3. HP Chromebook 14:

HP Chromebook 14 is another laptop under Rs.25000 powered by Intel Celeron N4020 (1.1 GHz base frequency, with 4 MB L2 cache, 2-cores) that does the booting instantly. It comes with ChromeOS and renders automatic software updates.

4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14":

Lenovo designs unique laptop products with robust hardware and software potential. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' is another high-performance laptop under Rs.25000. It comes in platinum grey colour with a threat-like sound system.

5. AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR:

AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR is another model by AVITA that is lightweight and supports free upgrades to Windows 11. This 14 inches anti-reflective screen laptop is powered by a Celeron N4000 processor.

This high-performance laptop under Rs.25000 can deliver a multi-purpose working ability.

6. Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e:

The Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e is an excellent example of a compact laptop under Rs.25000. It comes with Windows OS & leverages the processing of a dual-core AMD processor. Its long-lasting battery and robust processing make it efficient for online multitasking.

7.Acer Travelmate Business Laptop:

It is another Acer laptop under Rs.25000 that comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. It leverages the power of the Intel Celeron dual-core processor N4020 and comes with a camera shutter. It also delivers a mechanically anchored key that saves the keyboard from damage.

8. Lenovo V15:

This iron grey slim-looking laptop has a stylish look and an anti-glare screen that protects your eyes from blue light. This laptop is another excellent choice for multiple purposes such as online education, presentation making, coding, entertainment, etc. It also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard that protects from accidental spills. It also comes with Dolby Audio stereo speakers.

9. AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC:

It is another powerful AVITA laptop that comes in ink-black colour and leverages an AMD A6 processor and a stylish look. It comes with Windows 10 Home operating system. Its long-lasting battery life and powerful processing make it a perfect match for a multi-purpose laptop under Rs.25000.

10. Asus Chromebook:

The Asus Chromebook has a powerful processing and delivery rate. It comes with type-C support also. It leverages Intel Celeron dual-core processor with LCD anti-glare display for eye care and protection.

This thin, lightweight laptop under Rs.25000 supports Windows 10 Home for multi-purpose usage.

Best 3 important features for consumers

Here are the three important features of the above laptops that you should look out for:

AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB

Asus VivoBook 15

HP Chromebook 14

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron

AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR

Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e

Acer Travelmate Business Laptop

Lenovo V15

AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC

Asus Chromebook

Best value for money

Acer Travelmate Business is the best laptop under Rs.25000. It gives you efficient processing with features like a spill-resistant keyboard, 256 GB SSD, dual-core processing, and is easy to carry.

Which is the best (overall)?

Asus VivoBook 15 is the best (overall) among all these ten laptops because of the excellent features like an anti-glare screen, cooling system, stylish look, better sound system, and better storage.

How to find perfect laptops under Rs.25000?

For finding a perfect laptop under Rs.25000, you can browse online e-commerce sites like Amazon or Flipkart. You can use their mobile apps to order such laptops online. You can also visit your nearest store and distributors for the same.

Conclusion

We hope this article has given a crisp idea of the top laptops under 25000 and their price, specifications, and stunning features. Choose the one which is the best for you!

FAQs

1. What should one review before buying a laptop?

Before buying a laptop, one should go through its technical specifications like the processor, the number of cores, and memory size. You should also consider whether it is expandable, has blue light protection, keyboard quality, storage, etc.

2. Which processor can serve the best for laptops under Rs.25000?

Intel Celeron dual-core N3350 will serve the best. It renders a powerful processing and delivery rate. Another robust processor is the AMD A6 that you can find in AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC. If you go at a higher budget/range than 25000, AMD Ryzen 5, Intel i3, and i5 are the best processors.

3. What RAM and storage size should I expect from a laptop under Rs.25000?

You can expect a memory size of 4 GB from a laptop under Rs.25000. Secondary storage size usually differs from a range of 64 GB eMMC5.1, to 256 GB SSD or at a maximum level - 1 TB hard disk.

4. Which is the best generation of laptops in this budget?

For laptops under Rs.25000, a 7th generation laptop is the lowest generation that you can search for buying. The objective of each laptop generation is to work with more efficiency and robust performance. Laptop generations also increase with lower heating and easy-to-carry features.

5. Can I run MS. Office or use Google Workspace on these laptops smoothly?

Yes. You can run MS. Office or use Google Workspace on these laptops smoothly. The powerful processors like Intel Celeron dual-core and AMD A6 make it efficient to work with such software.

