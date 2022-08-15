10 Best Crypto Movies & Documentaries in 2022

The proverb "Money makes the world go around" is still relevant now and most likely will be forever. As the bitcoin and crypto revolution has attracted public attention worldwide, numerous media outlets, including production companies that have created educational crypto movies and documentaries, have closely followed the cryptocurrency industry's spectacular ascent.

When most people think of movie evenings, they typically picture something along these lines: a nice, memorable movie that is simple to access (thanks to Netflix), some popcorn, beer, wine, or any other beverage of their choice, plush pillows and perhaps even the company of a loved one. However, these movies are unlike any other, they will give those of you who are unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies an understanding of the past, present, and future of cryptocurrencies in just a few hours. To quench your thirst, here are our selection of the top 10 cryptocurrency-related movies to see in 2022!

Best Crypto Movies & Documentaries in 2022

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

Type: Documentary

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Year: 2022

Directed By: Luke Sewell

Trust no one is the only rule in the world of cryptocurrency and bitcoin. At QuadrigaCX, previously Canada's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, $250 million in bitcoin unexpectedly vanishes, and the sole person who can recover it mysteriously passes away. In this actual crime film about the growth and fall of QuadrigaCX, the unexplained murder of its creator Gerry Cotton, and the victims left behind to pick up the pieces, greed is a matter of life and death. A group of investors became detectives as they looked for answers about the mysterious death of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Gerry Cotten and the $250 million they think he stole from them.

Open Source Money

Type: Documentary

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Year: 2020

Directed By: J.D. Seraphine

Another cool cryptocurrency documentary series called "Open Source Money" debuted on April 7, 2020. While chronicling the emergence of cryptocurrencies and the difficulties faced by blockchain technology in the US, it honors a leading US blockchain technologist.

The documentary series explores the heroic and little-known life of Joe Roets, the man behind Dragonchain, a blockchain technology business based in the US that gained international attention in 2017 by igniting interest in cryptocurrencies.

Banking on Bitcoin

Type: Documentary, History, News

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Year: 2016

Directed By: Christopher Cannucciari

Since the Internet, Bitcoin has been the most revolutionary technology, and now an ideological conflict between extreme utopians and traditional capitalism is raging. The movie depicts the key figures who are deciding how this technology will influence our daily life. The early proponents of Bitcoin aimed to muddle the boundaries between sovereignty and the current financial order. After years of clandestine development, Bitcoin caught the interest of the interested public and the wrath of the regulators whose rules it had defied. Following significant cybercrime charges, Bitcoin now faces its toughest opponent yet: the institutions that it was designed to take down.

The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin

Type: Documentary, History, News

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Year: 2016

Directed By: Nicholas Mross

Would you be interested in watching a movie on cryptocurrencies that shows the world during the emergence of Bitcoin? In that case, you ought to see the 2014 movie The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin. This film, which was directed by Nicholas Mross and produced by Ben Bledsoe and Patrick Lope, captures all the essential details of the early days of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency tokens. Discover the journey of a computer programmer who's fascinated with bitcoin and his participation in its online community, in which he introduces us to the potential worldwide effects of this extraordinary new technology.

Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It

Type: Documentary, History, News

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Year: 2015

Directed By: Torsten Hoffmann, Michael Watchulonis

This is a succinct and informative crash course on Money and Crypto Currencies for anyone who hasn't fully grasped the contentious Bitcoin yet. In order to illustrate how the contentious cryptocurrency Bitcoin functions, this documentary looks into the development of money across time and trends in technological advancement.

CRYPTOPIA: Bitcoin, Blockchains and The Future of the Internet

Type: Documentary, History, News

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Year: 2020

Directed By: Torsten Hoffmann, Michael Watchulonis

After 5 of his previous successful documentary, filmmaker Torsten Hoffmann comes back to us with an in-depth examination of the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems showing the major narratives, conflicts, and key actors driving this contentious industry, as well as its good, bad, and ugly aspects.

Netflix Explained: Cryptocurrency

Type: Documentary, History, News

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Year: 2018

Directed By: ----

Let's say you don't want to listen to someone talk about cryptocurrencies for hours on end. You simply need a brief introduction to how blockchain technology is altering our world. In such case, you should watch the Explained on Netflix episode about cryptocurrency. The makers of this 14-minute video can explain everything there is to know about cryptocurrency tokens and the industry that supports them. In light of what we witnessed, we think it's a wonderful movie and wish it were longer than 14 minutes. However, if you're pressed for time, stop here.

Crypto (2019)

Type: Crime-thriller

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Year: 2019

Directed By: John Stalberg Jr.

Wall Street banker Marty discovers a money-laundering plot involving a vicious Russian gang and an art gallery. His finding has an impact on his life and others around him. As a result, you will see a variety of real-world events and crypto jargon throughout the movie.

Where Did Bitcoin Come From? – The True Story

Type: Documentary

This documentary explains everything about bitcoin and is brought to you by Cold Fusion (Dagogo Altraide). Cold Fusion simplifies everything in the documentary so that it is clear to all of the audience and easy to understand.

Bitcoin: Beyond the Bubble

Type: Documentary

IMDb Rating: 8.28/10

Year: 2018

Directed By: Tim Delmastro

The movie opens with a look at historical forms of money, including our long-standing reliance on precious metals like gold and silver as well as the system of the U.S. dollar that is currently most widely used. Many believe that Bitcoin represents these currencies' logical next step forward, and a very desirable one at that.