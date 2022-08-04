When it comes to being updated about the crypto market as a trader, you have many alternatives. If you Googled cryptocurrency, you'd get hundreds of results including crypto podcasts.

Podcasts became a part of everyone’s schedule as they are gradually replacing radio stations all over the world. One of the reasons the podcast is gaining popularity is the ability to listen to earlier episodes of your favorite podcasts. To help you become a more knowledgeable investor, Podcasts will enable you to keep track of daily developments in this fast growing sector.

Are you finding it difficult to keep up with the ever-changing crypto world? Do not be alarmed as we are bringing you the top 5 well-regarded crypto podcasts from the blockchain world.

Top 5 Crypto Podcasts to Tune to in 2022

Let’s kick of this list with Albawaba’s very own UAE Tech Podcast in which John Lillywhite speaks with blockchain and crypto leaders from across the UAE in an effort to map these macro trends and investigate how innovations in big data, network science, and digitalisation are not only revolutionizing government, but may one day have an impact on the systems that power global civilization itself.

Kalam Crypto

Kalam Crypto is a weekly podcast covering the world of crypto brought to you by CoinMENA, the fastest-growing crypto exchange in the Arab world. Every week we Kalam Crypto brings you the latest news and developments from the exciting world of crypto. So if you want to stay up to date on the latest crypto news, this one mostly dives into everything crypto.

The Bitcoin Standard Podcast

The Bitcoin Standard Podcast is a recording of the saifedean.com discussion seminar, which takes place every two weeks. Dr.Saifedean Ammous does a great job in taking the listeners on a fascinating tour through the history of money-making technology and focuses on course material as well as conversations about bitcoin, Austrian Economics, and current events. The podcast also includes the most interesting interviews conducted with Saifedean on other shows.

CoinDesk’s Money Reimagined

Hosted by CoinDesk’s Sheila Warren and Michael J. Casey this podcast, which is more of a show where the two of them have simple chats about bitcoin, as they explore the connections between finance, human culture and our increasingly digital lives and how blockchain technology changed "money," as the name says from what we know it.

Bitcoin Audible

With easy to digest without any complicated crypto words, Guy Swann makes the knowledge of Bitcoin, the world's most secure, independent money, accessible to everyone. Exploring Bitcoin from the standpoint of investment, economic analysis, philosophical roots, and technological primitives. Guy teaches everything you need to know about Bitcoin after reading and distilling thousands of hours of other people's work.

For anyone interested in Bitcoin then this is of the best crypto podcasts for beginners.

What Bitcoin Did – Best Bitcoin Podcast

This is one of the greatest cryptocurrency podcasts ever. Host Peter McCormack talks to experts in the world of Bitcoin, economics and politics. From developers to investors, journalists to authors, you will learn about everything in the world of Bitcoin. He uploads twice a week and covers all of the latest Bitcoin news.