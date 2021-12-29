10 Celebrities That Got into Crypto in 2021

This year the crypto-curious world has witnessed some great adoption efforts not just from mainstream investors but also from celebrities.

Despite that Fred Ehrsam, Coinbase co-founder and crypto pioneer warned that the NFT bubble will burst over the next three to five years, actors, musicians, and artists are still jumping in the NFT wagon.

It is indisputable that our faith in the crypto doesn't need confirmations from high-profile names or overly-glorified billionaires. As cryptocurrencies have been around long before these baffling billionaires and CEOs got involved and the markets don’t need their acknowledgment or endorsements.



In any case, it is very intriguing to see new joiners. Hope you're well seated and ready as we're going to check out the celebrities that got in crypto in 2021!

Lionel Messi

This year, Messi became the world’s first football player to get paid in crypto! The multi-million transfer of Argentina’s Football megastar to PSG includes the French club's cryptocurrency fan tokens “$PSG”, Reuters revealed. This made him make Messi the first player in the world to receive Fan Tokens as part of the signing package.



Back then, the PSG token, which is trading now at $16.92, soared to an all-time high above $60. The football club didn’t reveal how many tokens the six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or for best player and European Golden Shoe for top scorer is receiving. In 2018, Paris Saint-Germain made strides by walking into the amazing world of blockchain, becoming the first sports franchise to team up with Socios.com to create a crypto fan token.

Also, Messi didn’t miss out the shot to launch his very own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This NFT collection, titled "Messiverse", will celebrate his career highlights, one NFT will portray the 38 year old player as a king in the NFT; titled "The King Piece", superhero; entitled "Man from the Future,"and Greek titan in the work titled "Worth the Weight,".

Mark Zuckerberg

This year, the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook) has revealed that he owns bitcoin, however, there is a funny twist to it! Zuckerberg has posted a photo of his pet goat who’s name is bitcoin! But he didn’t disclose how much he owns.

There's a new way to try the @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7 — Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021 Also this year, his company “meta” fully released Novi crypto wallet which was announced first back in 2018, but with Pax Dollar stablecoin instead of the Diem cryptocurrency (rebranded from Libra). In addition, Zuckerberg’s WhatsApp has started piloting crypto payments for limited US-based users.

This service will be supported by Novi Meta's crypto wallet. Using Novi, users will be able to send and receive crypto payments with no fees.

Soon after the social media giant rebranded to Meta, not only it reverse its long-standing ban of crypto ads on Facebook, but also Zuckerberg revealed during the announcement that his metaverse will have a crypto payment interface and even an NFT market!

Kim Kardashian

Reality Tv mega star and influencer has posted a paid advertisement that promotes Ethereum Max cryptocurrency token to her over 250 million Instagram followers. Even though the move was heavily criticized as it puts lots of investors' money at high risk. Whether the ad was a bad idea or not, it looks like it all turned in favor of the Ethereum Max.



Kim Kardashian reportedly pocketed up to $1 million, making this ad the most expensive in crypto promotion history.

Paris Hilton

Hollywood’s sweetheart Paris Hilton has started investing in bitcoin and ether in 2016 and never misses a chance to shower the first truly digital coin with love.

Of course, these tweets don’t go unnoticed by bitcoiners as they replied hailing the newest crypto angel and asking her questions about BTC.

Recently, she joined the Origin team as an NFT investor and an advisor! In a blog post Origins announces: “As an investor and advisor, Paris will provide strategic advice on how to most effectively deliver value with NFTs for top-tier creators like celebrities, influencers, and brands.”

The newly crowned Bitcoin angel backed a $300 million NFT foundation that is promising to transform the digital art sphere. According to Bloomberg, Hilton said: “I launched my first NFT drop in March 2020, and have been obsessed with NFTs and the never-ending possibilities of this technology ever since. NFTs are the future for creators, creatives and collectors, and this is just the beginning.”

Snoop Dog

Recently, the rapper revealed that he’s a NFT collector working under the pseudonym “Cozomo de' Medici”. His NFT portfolio is worth almost $17 million.

Xmas announcement! If you own any of the @SnoopDogg X @TheSandboxGame early access passes I’m giving a bunch of free NFTs to claim In January. I’m also picking a 1 lucky pass holder today and gonna send them a @JaduHologram hoverboard. https://t.co/ckEOApHVTy pic.twitter.com/8F5V7IH7bx — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 25, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan the famous Indian actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer is the first celebrity to dive into crypto and launch his very own NFT collection. The 78 years old Amitabh Bachchan rolled out his own NFTs which features some of the most unique and exclusive artworks of his legendary persona and movies.

Also, The Bollywood icon has also inked a deal with India’s most popular crypto exchange, CoinDCX, to promote its offerings and services to the public as well as raising awareness on safe crypto investments options.

Reese Witherspoon

The “Legally Blond'' famous actress has shown interest in cryptocurrencies by tweeting about her first purchase of Ethereum (ETH) but didn’t disclose how much she pocketed.

Just bought my first ETH! Let’s do this #cryptotwitter — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 2, 2021

The crypto community warmly welcomed the Oscar winner and owner of two Golden Globes showering her with lots of love in every post. Lately, Witherspoon tweeted her support to the crypto sphere saying she’s also keen on knowing about “amazing women creating” NFTs.

Crypto is here to stay. I’m committed to supporting creators who have pioneered the NFT space, and encouraging more women to be a part of the conversation. https://t.co/tq9EdwAmJC — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 6, 2021

She recently bought her first-ever non fungible token.

Just bought my first NFTs ! I’m learning so much. 🤖😺👾Would love to know about amazing women creating #NFTs. Talk to me #cryptotwitter — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 11, 2021

Elon Musk

Crypto puppet master, Dogecoin number one supporter, TechnoKing of Tesla and one of the brightest minds of our generations is a widely known figure in the crypto sphere as his every tweet is swarmed with crypto related comments!

Musk owns 3 cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum, and of course, Dogecoin.

Out of curiosity, I acquired some ascii hash strings called “Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge”. That’s it.



As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

Mariah Carey

The American singer-songwriter and actress, Mariah Carey, has embraced bitcoin announcing a partnership with Gemini, the famous crypto exchange founded by billionaire twins Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss.

On her Instagram profile, the legendary artist announced in a video for her 10 million followers that she has ventured into bitcoin through Gemini.

Carey also included a referral code that offers $20 in Bitcoin to anyone who signs up to the trading platform with her code.

Mila Kunis

Hollywood Superstar Mila Kunis has launched an NFT animation on the blockchain!

The actress revealed in an interview with Conan O’Brien that she took the time to venture into the NFT and cryptocurrency space during last year’s COVID lockdowns.

Kunis also said that she decided to dive deep into crypto because it is perceived to be a male-dominated field so she started to feel empowered when she began to educate herself with the help of intelligent women in the space.

Teaming up with Mack Flavelle, CryptoKitties founder, and Jonathan Howard, CryptoPoops NFT creator, Kunis released "Stoner Cats" animation NFT. According to the website, Stoner Cats is ‘an adult animated series centered on five house cats who mysteriously become sentient’.

Viewers of the series will soon be able to purchase these Stoner Cats NFTs to use those tokens to watch 5 minutes comedy cartoons online. All the money raised goes to support the artist and fund the production of more episodes. Kunis commented: “It brings ownership of content back to the artist and cuts out the middleman.”